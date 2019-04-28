Nido was recalled by the Mets on Sunday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Nido started the season as the Mets' backup catcher but was bumped to Triple-A in early April when Travis D'Arnaud returned from the 10-day injured list. With D'Arnaud disappointing to the point that he was designated for assignment Sunday, Nido will again fill the spot.

