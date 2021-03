Nido (foot) will catch and bat ninth for the Mets in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nido will re-enter the Mets' spring lineup for the first time since March 7 after being withheld from action for just over a week with a bruised left foot. The 26-year-old looks on track to enter the season as the top backup to No. 1 catcher James McCann.