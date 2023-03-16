Nido went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Getting the start behind the plate and hitting sixth, Nido took Drew VerHagen deep in the fifth inning. It's the backstop's third homer this spring, and he's gone 10-for-26 (.385) in Grapefruit League action while adding a couple doubles as well. The 28-year-old will split time behind the plate with Omar Narvaez this season, likely filling the short side of a platoon, but Nido's career .220/.257/.323 slash line in 744 plate appearances doesn't suggest an offensive breakout is imminent.