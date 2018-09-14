Nido went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader victory over the Marlins.

Nido's homer was the first of his career in the major leagues, as he sparked the Mets' offense in the fifth inning with the solo shot. He now has at least one hit in five of his last six starts, and he owns a .188 batting average with nine runs and eight RBI over 73 plate appearances in 2018.