The Mets hope Nido (illness) will be able to return from the COVID-19 injured list sometime this weekend in Philadelphia, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nido has been on the COVID-19 IL since Monday, but it seems likely that he'll be back in action after missing less than a week. The team hasn't announced a date for the backstop's return, but he should be back in action within the coming days.