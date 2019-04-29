Mets' Tomas Nido: Delivers clutch double
Nido went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday against Milwaukee.
Nido was called on in the eighth inning to pinch hit and chose a good time for his first hit of the 2019 season, delivering a two-run double to right field that extended New York's lead to three. The 25-year-old backstop was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day and will serve as the backup catcher moving forward after Travis D'Arnaud was designated for assignment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...