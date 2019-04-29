Nido went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday against Milwaukee.

Nido was called on in the eighth inning to pinch hit and chose a good time for his first hit of the 2019 season, delivering a two-run double to right field that extended New York's lead to three. The 25-year-old backstop was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day and will serve as the backup catcher moving forward after Travis D'Arnaud was designated for assignment.