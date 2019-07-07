Nido went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

His bases-loaded double in the fifth inning proved to be the game-winning hit for the Mets. Nido's picked up two hits in three of his last four starts and is slashing .333/.357/.481 over his last seven games, but that's a span that stretches all the way back to June 18 as he remains behind Wilson Ramos on the depth chart.