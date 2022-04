Nido went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.

His two-run two-bagger in the second inning gave the Mets an early 2-1 lead, but it didn't last long. Nido has been alternating starts with James McCann over the last week as both backstops struggle to build some momentum at the plate, and even after Wednesday's effort, Nido has a .214/.207/.250 slash line through 28 plate appearances.