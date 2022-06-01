Nido went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

This was Nido's third multi-hit effort of the season as well as his first career four-hit game. He knocked in a run in the fourth inning with a single before adding a two-run double in the eighth. The catcher is up to a .253/.276/.289 slash line with nine RBI, seven runs scored and three doubles through 30 contests. Nido appears to have picked up a slight edge in playing time over Patrick Mazeika, with the former starting in each of the last three games.