Nido is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nido will take a seat Tuesday after he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's win. Patrick Mazeika will start at catcher and bat ninth against Atlanta. Nido will likely continue to garner the lion's share of work behind the plate while James McCann (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.