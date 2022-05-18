site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tomas Nido: Gets breather Wednesday
Nido isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Nido went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's nightcap, and he'll be on the bench for the third time in the last five games. Patrick Mazeika will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
