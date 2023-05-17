Nido recently had punctal plugs inserted into each of his eyes to help with his vision issues, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The plugs open his tear ducts and keep his eyes more naturally lubricated. Nido has also been prescribed medicated eye drops to aid in solving the dry eye syndrome that sent him to the injured list last week. He could be ready to return to the Mets relatively soon, though they might want to run with Francisco Alvarez and Michael Perez as their catching tandem for a while longer. Omar Narvaez (calf) will eventually be back in the mix too.