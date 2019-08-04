Nido will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Pirates, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He'll be making just his fifth start since the All-Star break with top backstop Wilson Ramos getting a day off after handling catching duties each of the past four days. Nido offers a defensive upgrade from Ramos, but his .602 OPS on the season renders him a rather unappealing DFS play.

