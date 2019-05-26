Nido went 1-for-2 with a walkoff solo home run in a 5-4 victory during the 13th inning against the Tigers on Saturday.

Entering as a pinch hitter in the 11th, Nido flew out during his first at-bat, but then he ended the game with a deep fly two frames later. This was only his second homer of the season, but both have come in his last six games. Nido is 6-for-31 (.194) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and two runs in 12 games this season.