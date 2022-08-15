site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tomas Nido: Lands on COVID-19 IL
RotoWire Staff
Nido was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear how long Nido will be sidelined, but he will be unavailable until he has put the COVID-19 concerns behind him. Michael Perez was called up to take Nido's spot on the roster.
