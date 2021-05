Nido went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Nido didn't see action during the first game of the twin bill but made his presence felt in Game 2, as he was one of three players with two hits and two RBI while also going deep for the first time in 2021. The 27-year-old backstop only has 16 at-bats this season, however, and the lack of playing time certainly conspires against his fantasy upside.