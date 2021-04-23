Nido has seven plate appearances through six games to begin the season, going 1-for-6 with a triple and a strikeout.

James McCann has seen a heavy workload in the early going, but he's still been able to get plenty of rest thanks to the Mets' erratic schedule. That's left few opportunities for Nido to slot into the lineup, but the 27-year-old will be needed more often over the summer, even if his career .559 OPS in 102 big-league games doesn't give him much fantasy appeal even as a DFS punt option.