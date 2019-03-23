Mets' Tomas Nido: Looks on track to make roster
Nido appears set to make the Mets' Opening Day roster following Saturday's round of cuts, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets reassigned Devin Mesoraco to the minors Saturday, leaving Nido, Wilson Ramos and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) as the only backstops left at big-league camp. D'Arnaud doesn't look on pace to be ready for the start of the regular season, so if he moves to the injured list, Nido would break camp with the club as the backup to Ramos. That role wouldn't afford Nido more than a couple starts per week, so he won't merit much consideration even in NL-only formats. Nido is held in higher regard for his solid defense and quality arm behind the plate rather than anything he offers offensively.
