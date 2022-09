Nido is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The playing time at catcher has tilted in favor of James McCann lately, with Nido having now sat in three of the past four games. Even if Nido re-emerges as the preferred backstop for the Mets, he's unlikely to provide much of an imprint in fantasy leagues, given that he's hitting .222 with no home runs or stolen bases in 252 plate appearances on the campaign.