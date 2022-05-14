site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tomas Nido: Not starting Saturday
Nido isn't starting Saturday against the Mariners.
Nido started in the last three games and went 2-for-9 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. Patrick Mazeika will take over behind the plate and bat ninth Saturday.
