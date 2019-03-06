Mets' Tomas Nido: Offseason Lasik surgery
Nido underwent Lasik surgery in the offseason, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old had noticed his vision growing blurrier over the last couple of seasons, particularly when turning his head to hit, prompting the procedure. "Going from seeing everything blurry to now seeing everything detailed, that's what I'm getting used to now," Nido said. "It's a night and day change." The acquisition of Wilson Ramos cuts off any chance Nido had of breaking camp with the Mets, and he's expected to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse. Even so, neither Ramos nor Travis d'Arnaud are exactly iron men, so Nido could see his share of action in the majors in 2019.
