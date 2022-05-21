site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tomas Nido: On bench for matinee
Nido isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Nido has alternated starts behind the dish over the last week, and he'll get a breather in Saturday's matinee. Patrick Mazeika will start at catcher and bat ninth.
