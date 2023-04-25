Nido is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Even though the Mets were off Monday, Nido will take a seat for the second straight game, as rookie Francisco Alvarez draws another turn behind the dish. Since Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on April 7, Nido has taken on the bulk of the starts by virtue of his defensive acumen, but the veteran's anemic .281 OPS on the season could make it difficult for him to justify hanging on to the No. 1 role. Alvarez (.148/.148/.259 slash line in 27 plate appearances) hasn't stood out at the plate since being called up, either, but he'll be rewarded with another start after slugging a home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.