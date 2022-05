Nido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Nido and Patrick Mazeika have now alternated turns behind the plate over the past seven games, with the former getting three starts to the latter's four. Expect a rough timeshare to remain in place for the two backstops until James McCann (wrist) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list, likely at some point shortly before the All-Star break.