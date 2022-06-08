site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tomas Nido: On bench Tuesday
Nido is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Diego, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Nido started the past two games and will head to the bench Tuesday. Patrick Mazeika will work behind the plate and bat ninth.
