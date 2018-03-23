Nido was optioned to minor-league camp Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki are firmly entrenched as the Mets' top two catchers and Nido has yet to play at Triple-A. He will likely head to the Pacific Coast League for the minor-league season and then join the big-league club when rosters expand in September.