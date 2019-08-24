Nido has been placed on the seven-day injured list after entering concussion protocol, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Nido was hit in the head on the backswing of Josh Donaldson and was forced to exit Friday's contest. He's apparently experienced concussion symptoms since, and he'll head to the injured list. Rene Rivera is expected to join the big-league club in Nido's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories