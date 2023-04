Nido will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Padres.

Though the Mets called up top prospect Francisco Alvarez from Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend, Nido still looks poised to serve as the team's top option at catcher while Omar Narvaez (calf) is on the shelf. While he brings far less offensive upside to the table than Alvarez, Nido's pitch-framing and game-calling skills are valued by the organization. Nido will be making his third start in four contests Monday.