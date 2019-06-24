Nido went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

The 25-year-old backup to Wilson Ramos has seen an uptick in his playing time recently, starting four of the last eight games, but Nido's .227/.250/.379 slash line on the year with three homers and seven RBI still doesn't make him much of a fantasy asset. It would likely take a Ramos injury to get Nido on the radar in most formats.