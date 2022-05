Nido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Nido will take a seat for Wednesday's matinee game after he started behind the plate in Tuesday's 13-12 loss and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Patrick Mazeika will draw the starting nod at catcher, forming a battery with pitcher Thomas Szapucki in the lefty's first MLB start.