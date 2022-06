Nido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Nido is on the bench for the second straight contest and is expected to see his opportunities take a steep hit moving forward after the Mets reinstated top backstop James McCann (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday. Before McCann's return, Nido had started in seven of the Mets' previous eight games while going 3-for-22 with a run and an RBI.