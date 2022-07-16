site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tomas Nido: Riding pine for matinee
RotoWire Staff
Nido isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Nido is out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games during Saturday's matinee. Patrick Mazeika is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
