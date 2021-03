Nido was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Miami for undisclosed reasons, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nido is expected to back up James McCann behind the plate this season. It's not yet clear if he's dealing with something that could send him to the injured list to start the season. Non-roster invitee Caleb Joseph will start in his place Friday and could potentially earn a roster spot if Nido is indeed dealing with a long-term issue.