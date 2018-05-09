Mets' Tomas Nido: Sent back to Las Vegas
The Mets optioned Nido to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
With the Mets acquiring Devin Mesoraco from the Reds on Tuesday and presumably prepared to install him as their primary catcher, there wasn't room on the active roster for Nido. The 24-year-old had been splitting time with Jose Lobaton behind the plate since Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) hit the disabled list, but failed to make much of an impact offensively, hitting just .135/.179/.162 across 39 plate appearances.
More News
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...