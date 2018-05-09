The Mets optioned Nido to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With the Mets acquiring Devin Mesoraco from the Reds on Tuesday and presumably prepared to install him as their primary catcher, there wasn't room on the active roster for Nido. The 24-year-old had been splitting time with Jose Lobaton behind the plate since Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) hit the disabled list, but failed to make much of an impact offensively, hitting just .135/.179/.162 across 39 plate appearances.