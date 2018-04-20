Mets' Tomas Nido: Should remain backup for now
Nido is in no danger of getting bumped off the 25-man roster for now as the Mets are not pursuing a trade for another catcher, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.
The 24-year-old was called up from Double-A Binghamton after injuries sidelined Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) and Kevin Plawecki (hand), leaving Nido as the backup to veteran Jose Lobaton. While Nido has shown flashes of offensive upside in the low minors and was hitting .278 (5-for-18) for the Rumble Ponies before his promotion, he's likely to head back down once Plawecki is ready to return to action in a couple of weeks -- although he does still have a small window in which to impress the Mets enough to keep him in the majors instead of Lobaton as Plawecki's backup.
