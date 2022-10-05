site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tomas-nido-sits-in-second-straight | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tomas Nido: Sits in second straight
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Nido will be on the bench for the second straight game to close out the regular season. Francisco Alvarez will replace him behind the dish.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read