Nido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Nido is on the bench for the series finale, but after starting in three of the Mets' last four games following his return from the COVID-19-related injured list, he may have overtaken James McCann as the team's No. 1 backstop. For the season, Nido has produced a lowly .221/.266/.261 across 249 plate appearances, but the Mets put a lot of value on the work he does defensively.