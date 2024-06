Nido isn't in the Mets' lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nido will sit for the fourth time in five games Saturday as Luis Torrens draws the start behind the plate while batting ninth. Torrens has gone 3-for-10 with two homers in three games since joining the Mets on Sunday, and continued success from him could cause Nido to drop down the Mets' depth chart.