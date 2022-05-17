site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tomas-nido-sitting-for-first-game | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tomas Nido: Sitting for first game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nido will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Unsurprisingly, the Mets won't ask Nido to catch two games in one day. Patrick Mazeika will catch for Trevor Williams in the afternoon contest, with Nido presumably lined up to start the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read