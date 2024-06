Nido is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Nido will take a seat for the second day in a row while the Mets give Luis Torrens another turn behind the plate. Since Francisco Alvarez (thumb) landed on the injured list April 20, Nido has taken over as the Mets' primary backstop, but he hasn't offered much to get excited about for fantasy purposes. Through 31 games this season, Nido is hitting .225 with three home runs, zero stolen bases, nine runs and eight RBI.