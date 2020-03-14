Mets' Tomas Nido: Sluggish start to spring at plate
Nido has gone 2-for-16 (.125) with a 1:6 BB:K to begin the spring.
The 25-year-old came into camp the favorite to win the No. 2 catching job behind Wilson Ramos, and while Nido hasn't done anything to distinguish himself at the plate, his main competition Rene Rivera hasn't made a big impact either. Expect the battle to be won by whichever receiver the pitching staff prefers working with rather than the offensive contribution they can make.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 81-90
This is probably where you'll want to grab your catcher, but you might be passing up bigger...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 71-80
Some players in this range are former stars hoping to rediscover their former heights; others...