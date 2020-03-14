Play

Nido has gone 2-for-16 (.125) with a 1:6 BB:K to begin the spring.

The 25-year-old came into camp the favorite to win the No. 2 catching job behind Wilson Ramos, and while Nido hasn't done anything to distinguish himself at the plate, his main competition Rene Rivera hasn't made a big impact either. Expect the battle to be won by whichever receiver the pitching staff prefers working with rather than the offensive contribution they can make.

