Nido went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs Sunday in the Mets' 11-5 win over the Royals.

Nido's first double of the game came in the seventh inning and ended an 0-for-24 stretch for the backup catcher. While his performance in the series finale was an encouraging step forward, Nido isn't expected to eat into Wilson Ramos' playing time very much while the Mets remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot.