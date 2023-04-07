site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tomas-nido-starting-at-catcher | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tomas Nido: Starting at catcher
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nido is starting at catcher and batting ninth for the Mets in Friday's game versus the Marlins.
The Mets are going with Nido over youngster Francisco Alvarez in their home opener. Nido's strong defense will ensure he still gets plenty of playing time even with the talented Alvarez on the roster.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read