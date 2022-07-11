Nido will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nido will make his second consecutive start and should act as the Mets' No. 1 catcher for the foreseeable future after James McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with an oblique strain that manager Buck Showalter said will keep the veteran backstop sidelined for "weeks." With that being the case, it wouldn't be surprising if the Mets looked outside of the organization for catching help ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline, as Nido is probably best suited for a backup role. Though he draws praise for his abilities as a game caller and pitch framer, Nido has been a well below league-average hitter (51 wRC+) over parts of six seasons in the majors.