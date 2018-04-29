Mets' Tomas Nido: Still splitting time with Lobaton
Nido will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Padres, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Despite having their top two backstops in Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) on the disabled list, the Mets have thus far resisted looking outside the organization for help at catcher. That has allowed Nido to stick on the active roster for the past three weeks, with the 24-year-old working in a timeshare with veteran Jose Lobaton behind the plate. Both players have hit under .150 during their stints with the Mets, however, so it will be difficult to rely on either for much aid even in NL-only formats, especially while the duo continues to split time in relatively even fashion.
