Nido went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Tuesday in the Mets' 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Valued mainly for his work as a game caller behind the dish, Nido came through with a rare big day at the plate for a Mets offense missing several key contributors due to injury. The three-hit outing was the first of Nido's career, but he's unlikely to be rewarded with an uptick in starts so long as No. 1 backstop James McCann is available. McCann had started in eight of the previous nine games before getting a much-needed breather Monday.