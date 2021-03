Nido (foot) is in catcher's gear and caught a pregame warmup for Sunday's scrimmage, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 26-year-old was already cleared to hit after after fouling a ball off his left foot a few days ago, and it appears he nearing a return to game action behind the plate. The injury appears to be a minor concern, so Nido's availability for Opening Day shouldn't be affected.