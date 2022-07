Nido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs due to a left forearm injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Per Puma, manager Buck Showalter said Nido is undergoing an MRI for the injury that will keep him on the bench for the series finale, though the skipper doesn't believe the backstop is dealing with anything serious. Patrick Mazeika will pick up the start behind the dish Sunday, forming a battery with starting pitcher David Peterson.