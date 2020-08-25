site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-tomas-nido-to-il-for-undisclosed-reason | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Tomas Nido: To IL for undisclosed reason
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nido was placed on the injured list Tuesday for an undisclosed reason, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The team is not specifying which IL Nido is being placed on, so we can deduce that his absence is COVID-19 related. Pat Mazeika was recalled to take his spot on the active roster.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read