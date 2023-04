Pham went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three total RBI and a steal in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Miami.

The 34-year-old started in center field and batted leadoff in Sunday's series finale, and he powered the Mets offense on a day when both teams combined for just nine hits. Pham may not be an everyday presence in the lineup given New York's outfield talent, but he should still see regular playing time, especially if he can build on his hot start.